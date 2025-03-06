LIVE news: Donald Trump's move towards multipolarity suits India, says EAM Jaishankar

On the India-China relationship, Jaishankar stated that since the past 40 years, the assumption has been that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for the relationship to grow. "The key issue is how to create a stable equilibrium and transition into the next phase of equilibriums. We want a stable relationship where our interests are respected, our sensitivities are recognized, and where it works for both of us. That is really the main challenge in our relationship," Jaishankar said.

We see a president and an administration which, in our parlance, is moving towards multipolarity and that is something that suits India, said Jaishankar.