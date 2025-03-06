LIVE news: Donald Trump's move towards multipolarity suits India, says EAM Jaishankar

During a session titled India's rise and role in the world' at the Chatham House think tank in London on Wednesday evening, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar argued that the US administration under President Donald Trump is moving towards multipolarity which suits India's interests, and the two nations have agreed on the need for a bilateral trade pact.
We see a president and an administration which, in our parlance, is moving towards multipolarity and that is something that suits India, said Jaishankar.
On the India-China relationship, Jaishankar stated that since the past 40 years, the assumption has been that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for the relationship to grow. "The key issue is how to create a stable equilibrium and transition into the next phase of equilibriums. We want a stable relationship where our interests are respected, our sensitivities are recognized, and where it works for both of us. That is really the main challenge in our relationship," Jaishankar said.
After being suspended for the entire duration of the ongoing Maharashtra budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi called the suspension "arbitrary" and alleged threats to his life and his family.
Azmi took to the social media platform X to express his concerns, stating, "My suspension is arbitrary on the part of the government, there is a threat to my life and that of my family. Two laws are in force in Maharashtra, if democracy has ended in Maharashtra then the government can do anything to the public and the elected representatives of the public."
9:30 AM
'No blemish on my career': Karnataka DGP on Ranya Rao gold smuggling case
Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Ramachandra Rao said that he was shocked and devastated when the incident came to his notice through the media. "The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career." He stated that he had no prior knowledge of Ramya's alleged involvement in smuggling activities and came to know about the arrest only through media reports.
9:24 AM
Ranya Rao earned Rs 12 lakh in each Dubai trip by allegedly smuggling gold
Kannada actress Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was paid was paid Rs 1 lakh per kilogram of smuggled gold, according to media reports. Rao was taken into custody on Wednesday at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai.
9:19 AM
Donald Trump's address to joint session Congress reaches 36.6 million television viewers
According to the Nielsen company, President Donald Trump has reached an estimated 36.6 million television viewers for his address to Congress on Tuesday night. This figure was smaller than any of Trump's audiences for the annual address during his first term.
8:59 AM
PM Modi hails BJP's performance in MLC polls in Telangana, praises efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday thanked the people of Telangana for their "phenomenal support" to the BJP in the MLC elections and hailed party workers for working among the people with great diligence. "I thank the people of Telangana for blessing @BJP4Telangana with such phenomenal support in the MLC elections. Congratulations to our newly elected candidates," PM Modi said in a post on X.