Home / India News / Atiq Ahmad's assailants belong to three different cities of Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmad's assailants belong to three different cities of Uttar Pradesh

The families of all three men have disowned the assailants and said that they had already left their homes much before the incident

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
Atiq Ahmad's assailants belong to three different cities of Uttar Pradesh

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The three assailants, who killed gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, belong to three different districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Lovlesh Tiwari belongs to Banda, Sunny Singh belongs to Hamirpur and Arun Maurya lives in Kasganj.

Surprisingly, the families of all three men have disowned the assailants and said that they had already left their homes much before the incident.

All three have been booked and jailed for petty crimes in the past.

What is intriguing to the police is the fact that they have no answer for their motive for killing the two brothers.

The three assailants came to Prayagraj 48 hours before the incident and were staying in a hotel.

They have not divulged where they got the sophisticated weapons that were used to gun down Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf.

According to a police source, one of the three has said that they executed the crime because they wanted to make a name for themselves in the underworld. However, until other questions are answered, this theory will not hold water.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Also Read

People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi

State machinery will take care, SC refuses Atiq Ahmad's plea for protection

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against Atiq Ahmad: Report

J&K Police busts narcotics module in Kupwara, 5 cops among 17 arrested

IIT Indore develops low-cost camera in collaboration with Nasa, Caltech

Rahul Gandhi to start his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 16

Ahead of appearance before CBI, Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders

20 held, huge cache of illicit liquor seized in Bihar hooch tragedy case

PM Narendra Modi most popular, visionary leader: US Secretary of Commerce

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story