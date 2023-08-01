Home / India News / ATS recovers bomb material hidden by an accused in terror module case

ATS recovers bomb material hidden by an accused in terror module case

The agency on Wednesday arrested a man named Abdul Qadir Dastgir Pathan in Pune for providing shelter to the terror suspects - Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki

ANI
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 8:33 AM IST
In a major development in the ongoing investigation of the Maharashtra terror module case the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday recovered bomb-making material from a location revealed by the accused Imran Khan.

Officials of Anti Terrorism Squad who are investigating the case said, "Imran Khan had hidden these bomb-making chemicals and several lab equipments in a specific location. During the interrogation, ATS managed to get the details of the location where accused Imran Khan had hidden these materials. After reaching the spot a team of ATS seized all the materials and are probing the case further."

Earlier from the house of both arrested terrorists, ATS seized other bomb-making materials like chemical powder, charcoal, thermometer, dropper, soldering gun, bulb, an alarm clock and a wrench to steal a bike.

Till now ATS has arrested four accused in the case all are in the ATS custody till August 5.

Earlier, ATS recovered around 500 gigabytes of data from various electronic devices seized from the terror suspects who are in custody, the agency top sources told ANI.

As per the source, the data recovered by the ATS has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis. "During the investigation, ATS has recovered around 500 GB of data from various electronic devices seized by ATS from arrested terror suspects. All the data has been sent to FSL for analysis. The data included drone visuals of several locations and screenshots of Google locations of various places in the Pune district. It also has some images of Mumbai's Chabad House," the source told ANI.

After a Google image of the Chabad House was recovered from both suspected terrorists arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan, Mumbai Police beefed up security outside the Chabad House in Colaba.

The agency on Wednesday arrested a man named Abdul Qadir Dastgir Pathan in Pune for providing shelter to the terror suspects - Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki.

Topics :BombATSMaharashtra

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:33 AM IST

