India is expected to receive ‘normal’ rainfall in the August-September period after excess precipitation in July. However, monsoon rains in August are projected to be ‘below normal’ at less than 94 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Below-normal rains in August, which accounts for almost 30 per cent of the seasonal rainfall, could have an adverse impact on standing kharif crops, particularly in areas which are water-stressed and where crops are at the maturing stage. LPA for the month of August is 254.9 millimetres, while it’s 422.8 millimetres for the August-September period. Read more...