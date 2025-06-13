Home / India News / Attack on Iran 'brazen act' by state that appears to be rogue: Mehbooba

Attack on Iran 'brazen act' by state that appears to be rogue: Mehbooba

Former J&K chief minister termed the "deafening silence" of the "so called" Muslim countries, "who remain shamelessly non-existent in the face of such grave injustice" equally "disturbing"

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti
The glaring double standards endanger global peace and stability: Mehbooba | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday called Israel's attack on Iran a "brazen act" by a state that appears to have gone "rogue".

"Israel's attack on Iran is yet another brazen act by a state that appears to have gone rogue. The silence of the global community, particularly the Western powers led by the United States is both alarming and telling. This silence amounts to tacit approval," Mufti said in a post on X.

Israel attacked Iran capital Tehran early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries.

It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Mufti said in the case of India-Pakistan tensions, the US never fails to assert that its intervention has been crucial in preventing an escalation, "yet when it comes to Israel's relentless bombardment of Gaza or its latest strike on Iran, that same urgency is conspicuously missing".

"These glaring double standards endanger global peace and stability," she said.

The former J-K chief minister termed the "deafening silence" of the "so called" Muslim countries, "who remain shamelessly non-existent in the face of such grave injustice" equally "disturbing".

"Their inaction is not just disappointing, it's a betrayal of the very causes they claim to stand for," Mufti said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mohan Charan Majhi's govt puts industry on fast track, jobs trail in Odisha

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash LIVE updates: PM Modi meets plane crash survivor, injured victims

Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

Bodies of six Air India crash victims handed over to relatives, say police

Air India flight makes emergency landing in Phuket after bomb threat

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiIsrael Iran ConflictPDP

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story