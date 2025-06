Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he was in touch with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and also with his Canadian and Portuguese counterparts in connection with the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Besides 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the flight that crashed on Thursday.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people, who were on board were killed in the crash. One person has survived and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the accident.

"In touch with FS @DavidLammy of UK, FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal and FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Expressed our profound condolences and offered fullest support in this hour of grief," Jaishankar said in a post on X.