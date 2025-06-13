Home / India News / Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

Ahmedabad crash: EAM in touch with UK, Portuguese, Canadian counterparts

Besides 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the flight that crashed on Thursday

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
The external affairs minister was in Europe on an official visit when the tragedy struck the Boeing 737 Dreamliner. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he was in touch with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and also with his Canadian and Portuguese counterparts in connection with the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Besides 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the flight that crashed on Thursday.

Air India has confirmed that 241 people, who were on board were killed in the crash. One person has survived and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the accident. 

"In touch with FS @DavidLammy of UK, FM @PauloRangel_pt of Portugal and FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Expressed our profound condolences and offered fullest support in this hour of grief," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

At least 265 people were killed on Thursday when the London-bound Air India plane crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff, an official said. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground  The external affairs minister was in Europe on an official visit when the tragedy struck the Boeing 737 Dreamliner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashS JaishankarCanadaBritain

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

