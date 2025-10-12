Attempted coup is underway in Madagascar, country's president says

An attempted coup is underway in the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar, the country's president said on Sunday.

A statement from President Andry Rajoelina's office said it wishes to inform the nation and the international community that an attempt to seize power illegally and by force has been initiated.

The statement did not immediately identify who was attempting to overthrow the government, but members of the armed forces joined youth-led protests against Rajoelina on Saturday.

The protests against service failures and alleged government corruption and nepotism have been going on since Sept. 25.