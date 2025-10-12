Home / India News / Attempted coup is underway in Madagascar, country's president says

Attempted coup is underway in Madagascar, country's president says

The protests against service failures and alleged government corruption and nepotism have been going on since Sept 25

Malagasy riot police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against frequent power outages and water shortages, near the University of Antananarivo, Madagascar September 29, 2025 | REUTERS
(File image: Reuters)
AP Antananarivo (Madagascar)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 6:44 PM IST
An attempted coup is underway in the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar, the country's president said on Sunday.

A statement from President Andry Rajoelina's office said it wishes to inform the nation and the international community that an attempt to seize power illegally and by force has been initiated.

The statement did not immediately identify who was attempting to overthrow the government, but members of the armed forces joined youth-led protests against Rajoelina on Saturday.

The protests against service failures and alleged government corruption and nepotism have been going on since Sept. 25.

Topics :ProtestGovernmentislandspresidentMadagascarIndian Ocean

