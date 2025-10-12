Home / India News / Rape of minor girl in Lucknow deeply saddening and shameful: Mayawati

Rape of minor girl in Lucknow deeply saddening and shameful: Mayawati

A minor Dalit student was allegedly raped by five men in the Banthara police station area on Saturday

Mayawati
Mayawati also urged the government to take "effective steps" to prevent such incidents. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday termed the rape of a minor girl in Lucknow district "deeply saddening and shameful".

In a post on X in Hindi, she said, "The gang-rape of a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital, Lucknow, is deeply saddening and shameful. Incidents of harassment, rape, and murder, along with harassment of women, are continuing unabated in various states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh."  She also urged the government to take "effective steps" to prevent such incidents.

"Forget about women's respect, their safety is paramount," the BSP president said.

A minor Dalit student was allegedly raped by five men in the Banthara police station area on Saturday.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from the Harauni railway station in connection with the alleged rape, an official said on Sunday.

Two others escaped from a checkpoint in the village where a police team was stationed, the official said, even as one of them was shot in the leg.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act at the Banthara police station, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP CM is an infiltrator, should be sent back to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

Bengal has become safe haven for criminals, not safe for women: CPI(M)

9 in 10 Indians ready to pay more for certified quality healthcare: Report

Uttarakhand GST raid uncovers tax evasion racket involving senior official

ED offers Flipkart to settle Fema case by paying penalty, admitting fault

Topics :MayawatiIndia NewsBahujan Samaj PartyUttar Pradesh

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story