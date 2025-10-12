Rape of minor girl in Lucknow deeply saddening and shameful: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday termed the rape of a minor girl in Lucknow district "deeply saddening and shameful".
In a post on X in Hindi, she said, "The gang-rape of a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital, Lucknow, is deeply saddening and shameful. Incidents of harassment, rape, and murder, along with harassment of women, are continuing unabated in various states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh." She also urged the government to take "effective steps" to prevent such incidents.
"Forget about women's respect, their safety is paramount," the BSP president said.
A minor Dalit student was allegedly raped by five men in the Banthara police station area on Saturday.
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from the Harauni railway station in connection with the alleged rape, an official said on Sunday.
Two others escaped from a checkpoint in the village where a police team was stationed, the official said, even as one of them was shot in the leg.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act at the Banthara police station, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app