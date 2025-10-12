Rape of minor girl in Lucknow deeply saddening and shameful: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday termed the rape of a minor girl in Lucknow district "deeply saddening and shameful".

In a post on X in Hindi, she said, "The gang-rape of a teenage girl in the Banthara area of the capital, Lucknow, is deeply saddening and shameful. Incidents of harassment, rape, and murder, along with harassment of women, are continuing unabated in various states across the country, including Uttar Pradesh." She also urged the government to take "effective steps" to prevent such incidents.

"Forget about women's respect, their safety is paramount," the BSP president said.

A minor Dalit student was allegedly raped by five men in the Banthara police station area on Saturday.