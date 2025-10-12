Home / India News / Education must not become privilege for a few, says Rahul Gandhi

Education must not become privilege for a few, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also said India needs to build an alternative manufacturing system and a partnership with the US or Peru could be the way forward

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
In an interaction with students at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Chile, the Congress leader held an
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India needs an education system that reflects the rich diversity of the country and should not become a "privilege for a few", saying it is the very foundation of freedom.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also said India needs to build an alternative manufacturing system and a partnership with the US or Peru could be the way forward.

In an interaction with students at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Chile, the Congress leader held an "insightful dialogue" focused on education, democracy and geopolitics.

"India needs to build an alternative manufacturing system that thrives in a democratic setup. Thus, a partnership with Peru or the US could be the way forward," the Congress quoted Gandhi on its official X handle, while sharing a video of his conversation with students in South America.

"When it comes to education, it begins with curiosity and the freedom to think openly and ask questions without any fear or constraintspolitical or social. Education must not become a privilege for a few because it is the very foundation of freedom. India needs an education system that fosters a scientific temper, encourages critical thinking, and reflects the rich diversity of our nation," Gandhi said.

The Congress said Gandhi visited the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and the University of Chile and had an engaging conversation with the students.

"The insightful dialogue focused on education, democracy and geopolitics and how India needs to carve its way forward in the multipolar world today," the party said.

Gandhi was on a week-long visit to Columbia, Brazil, Peru and Chile.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rape of minor girl in Lucknow deeply saddening and shameful: Mayawati

UP CM is an infiltrator, should be sent back to Uttarakhand: Akhilesh

Bengal has become safe haven for criminals, not safe for women: CPI(M)

9 in 10 Indians ready to pay more for certified quality healthcare: Report

Uttarakhand GST raid uncovers tax evasion racket involving senior official

Topics :Rahul GandhiPolitics NewseducationIndia

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story