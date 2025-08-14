Janmashtami 2025 on 16 Aug: The auspicious Hindu festival of Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Falling on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana or Bhadrapada, the festival in 2025 will commemorate the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

This is one of the most anticipated Hindu holidays, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival will be celebrated on August 16 in 2025, although the dates and times of the fast may change from August 15 to August 16.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more Devotees must note the precise fasting guidelines and timings in order to properly observe this auspicious day. Here is everything you need to know about the festival's accurate date, time, and city-specific schedule if you and your loved ones are attending. Janmashtami 2025 date: When is Krishna Janmashtami in 2025? Whether Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 15 or 16 this year is unclear. The Drik Panchang states that the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksh in the month of Bhadrapada starts at 11:49 p.m. on August 15 and finishes at 9:34 p.m. on August 16. As a result, Janmashtami will be observed on different days in different parts of the country, depending on local customs and traditions.

Janmashtami 2025: City-wise timings • 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM, August 16 - Pune • 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - New Delhi • 11:51 PM to 12:36 AM, August 16 - Chennai • 12:10 AM to 12:53 AM, August 16 - Jaipur • 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM, August 16 - Hyderabad • 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM, August 16 - Noida • 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM, August 16 - Gurgaon • 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM, August 16 - Chandigarh • 11:19 PM, August 16 to 12:03 AM, August 17 - Kolkata • 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM, August 16 - Mumbai