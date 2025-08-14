Home / India News / 71% people back SC's verdict of removing stray dogs from Delhi: Report

71% people back SC's verdict of removing stray dogs from Delhi: Report

According to a Local Circles survey, at least 71 per cent of the respondents supported the Supreme Court's decision to remove all stray dogs from Delhi NCR, and only 24 per cent opposed the verdict

Further citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Mehta told the apex court that there were 305 deaths annually, mostly among children under the age of 15 | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks.
 
According to a Local Circles survey, at least 71 per cent of the respondents supported the Supreme Court’s decision to remove all stray dogs from Delhi NCR within eight weeks and move them into shelters.
 
Whereas, only 24 per cent of the total respondents opposed the August 11 verdict of the Supreme Court. At least 5 per cent of respondents did not give a clear response.
The survey collected over 12,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.
 

Supreme Court reserves order 

Earlier today, the apex court reserved the verdict on petitions challenging the August 11 order of the court, in which it directed the authorities to round up all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria did not grant any immediate stay on the previously issued directions to the civic bodies. The court today also sought clarity from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on its stand in the matter.
 
The three-judge bench said, “What is your stand? This is happening because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporation. The government does nothing. The local authorities do nothing.” 
 

Centre flags rising child rabies deaths

 
Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued that the issue of stray dogs affects public safety. He argued, “In a democracy, there is one is vocal majority and one who silently suffers. We have seen videos of people eating chicken egg etc and then claiming to be animal lovers. It is an issue to be resolved. Children are dying... Sterilisation does not stop rabies... even if immunised.”
 
Further citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Mehta told the apex court that there were 305 deaths annually, mostly among children under the age of 15. 
 

Protest over the Supreme Court’s order 

Hours after the Supreme Court directed the civic authorities to round up all stray dogs and put them in shelter homes within eight weeks, protests erupted across the national capital. Delhi Police on Monday detained animal rights activists, rescuers, caregivers, and dog lovers. 
According to a report in The Times of India, PETA India Advocacy Associate Shaurya Agrawal slammed the top court's decision, calling it “impractical, illogical, and, according to the animal birth control rules, also illegal.”
He said Delhi has approximately 1 million dogs and housing them in shelters would be impossible. '

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

