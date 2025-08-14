71% people back SC's verdict of removing stray dogs from Delhi: Report

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks.

According to a Local Circles survey, at least 71 per cent of the respondents supported the Supreme Court’s decision to remove all stray dogs from Delhi NCR within eight weeks and move them into shelters.

Whereas, only 24 per cent of the total respondents opposed the August 11 verdict of the Supreme Court. At least 5 per cent of respondents did not give a clear response.

The survey collected over 12,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

Supreme Court reserves order Earlier today, the apex court reserved the verdict on petitions challenging the August 11 order of the court, in which it directed the authorities to round up all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, Bar and Bench reported. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria did not grant any immediate stay on the previously issued directions to the civic bodies. The court today also sought clarity from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on its stand in the matter. ALSO READ: SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction The three-judge bench said, “What is your stand? This is happening because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporation. The government does nothing. The local authorities do nothing.”

Centre flags rising child rabies deaths Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued that the issue of stray dogs affects public safety. He argued, “In a democracy, there is one is vocal majority and one who silently suffers. We have seen videos of people eating chicken egg etc and then claiming to be animal lovers. It is an issue to be resolved. Children are dying... Sterilisation does not stop rabies... even if immunised.” ALSO READ: SC issues guidelines on handling of stray dogs amid backlash: Details Further citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Mehta told the apex court that there were 305 deaths annually, mostly among children under the age of 15.