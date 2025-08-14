Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

Independence Day 2025: Theme, special guest, program list and know more

Celebrate India's 79th Independence Day 2025 on August 15 with patriotic pride and recall the sacrifices. This year, the Indian Air Force is the coordinating service for the national event

79th Independence Day 2025

79th Independence Day 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

August 15th will mark India's 79th Independence Day, commemorating the nation's arduous struggle for independence from over 200 years of British colonial rule in 1947. As the day draws near, the historic occasion’s profound significance resonates across the country.
 
Across the country, the day stirs pride and gratitude, paying tribute to the sacrifices of freedom fighters who paved the way for India’s hard-won independence.
 
Independence Day is recognised as a national holiday and is observed with ceremonial observances and patriotic fervour across the country. At Delhi's Red Fort, the Prime Minister begins the day by hoisting the national flag and then addressing the nation.
 

What is the theme of the 79th Independence Day 2025?

The government officially announced on Wednesday that "Naya Bharat" would be the theme for the 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. 
 
As it supports the government's Viksit Bharat vision, the theme symbolises India's objective of building a prosperous, secure, and independent nation by 2047, according to an official announcement.

Also Read

Red Fort, Independence Day

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Traffic advisory in Delhi on Aug 13 for Independence Day 2025 rehearsal

Independence Day 2025

How to book your seat for Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort?

Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 on 79th Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga, know steps

Top 10 speech ideas to celebrate Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025: Top 10 speech ideas to celebrate the special day

History and significance of the Independence of India

India finally awoke to the dawn of freedom on August 15, 1947, following more than two centuries of British colonial rule. The nation's long-awaited "tryst with destiny," which signified a turning point in history, was eloquently discussed by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, in his well-known midnight speech. 
 
A new era for a nation rising from oppression into sovereignty began that day when Nehru raised the tricolour for the first time. Since then, Independence Day has been formally celebrated across the country. 
 
The incumbent prime minister raises the national flag at Delhi's Red Fort in remembrance of the extraordinary courage and sacrifice made by the leaders and freedom fighters who inspired India's war for independence. 

Guest List of Independence Day 2025

The central government will invite 50 of Delhi's top-performing Swachhta Karamcharis as special guests to the Independence Day ceremony at the renowned Red Fort. According to the sources, the Ministry of Defence has instructed each zonal office to send the names of five sanitation workers—two men and three women—from their respective regions, together with their spouses.
 
The final decision will be based on how well the employees perform and contribute to maintaining their areas clean and hygienic. The Delhi Environmental Management Services (DEMS) headquarters has been appointed as the nodal authority responsible for drafting the invitee list, per an order accessed by news agency PTI.

Program List of 79th Independence Day 2025

The following events will take place in the same order as India's Independence Day celebration:
 
To begin the celebration at the Red Fort, the Delhi Police and Armed Forces present Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Guard of Honour. The National Anthem is then sung, the National Flag is unfurled, and a 21-Gun Salute is performed.
 
Flying Officer Rashika Sharma will assist the Prime Minister in raising the tricolour, which will be fired by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) utilising local 105mm Light Field Guns in time for a 21-gun salute. Helicopters from the Indian Air Force sprinkle the national flag with flower petals during the festivities. 
 
The prime minister then gives a speech to the nation. Immediately following the speech, the National Anthem is sung again. The Tri-colored balloons are released to signal the conclusion of the event; however, they are not the last.

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert for Uttar Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

If India becomes strong in every sector, world will listen to it: Gadkari

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon in Delhi today: Check full route, diversions

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Tragic chapter': PM Modi observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Supreme Court

SC issues guidelines on handling of stray dogs amid backlash: Details

Topics : Independence Day Narendra Modi independence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon