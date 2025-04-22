Home / India News / Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

Police officials, sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel reached the spot for inspection

Police
The police said that the threat was received through an email. (Representative image)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court received a bomb threat through an email on Tuesday, reported PTI citing a police official.
 
The search of the premises is currently underway, the official said.
 
"The HC administration conveyed this threat to us and our teams have gone there. Our teams are thoroughly checking the court building, including garden and parking areas," an official told PTI. The police team includes sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel along with local cops.
 
Earlier in the day, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, Gauhati High Court and Kerala High Court also received bomb threats, all through email.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi lands in Saudi Arabia; to discuss Hajj quota, trade pacts

Murshidabad violence orchestrated by 'outsiders': Mamata Banerjee

Nitin Gadkari wants vehicle horns to sound like tabla, flute or violin

What did FBI's Kash Patel say on gangster Happy Passia's arrest?

Trainee pilot dies after aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Amreli, probe on

Topics :Bombay High CourtBomb Threat CallsBS Web Reportsaurangabad

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story