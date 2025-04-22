Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court received a bomb threat through an email on Tuesday, reported PTI citing a police official.

The search of the premises is currently underway, the official said.

"The HC administration conveyed this threat to us and our teams have gone there. Our teams are thoroughly checking the court building, including garden and parking areas," an official told PTI. The police team includes sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel along with local cops.

Earlier in the day, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, Gauhati High Court and Kerala High Court also received bomb threats, all through email.