PM Modi lands in Saudi Arabia; to discuss Hajj quota, trade pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. This is his third visit to Saudi Arabia over the past decade. PM Modi's aircraft was escorted by F-15 jets of Saudi Arabia when his flight entered the airspace of the Gulf nation today. In an interview with Arab News ahead of his arrival in Jeddah, PM Modi described Saudi Arabia as "one of India's most valued partners, a maritime neighbour, a trusted friend and a strategic ally".

"We consider Saudi Arabia as a force of positivity and stability in the region. As maritime neighbours, India and Saudi Arabia share a natural interest in safeguarding peace and stability in the region," he said. PM Modi will be in Jeddah on April 22 and April 23. "The growing defence and security engagement and collaboration between the two countries is a reflection of deep mutual trust," PM Modi stated. "It is also a testament to our shared commitment to regional stability, and our mutual resolve to address the evolving challenges in our extended neighbourhood," PM Modi added.

PM Modi is expected to discuss issues related to Hajj, including the quota for Indian pilgrims, during his meeting with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, in the evening. The visit by PM Modi is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years to Jeddah.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council. The Prime Minister will also connect with the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.