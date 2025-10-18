Aurangabad railway station officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad railway station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station through a gazette notification issued by the state government.

The move comes nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally rechristened Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The city, previously named after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received this name as a tribute to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son.

The original name change was initiated by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 issued a gazette notification to change the name of Aurangabad railway station, an official said on Saturday.