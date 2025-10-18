Home / India News / Increase police patrolling in crowded areas during festivals: UP CM

Increase police patrolling in crowded areas during festivals: UP CM

CM Yogi further emphasised on constant coordination between the police, administration, and municipal corporation

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
CM Yogi further ensured that the "festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, which is the top responsibility of all officers" (Photo:PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict instructions regarding festivals and celebrations, stating that not even the "slightest negligence will be tolerated" during festivals, and all officers should remain "active" in the field, his office said in a release.

According to the CMO, instructions were given to increase police patrolling in crowded areas, markets, and religious sites. Additionally, 24-hour surveillance using drones and CCTV was ordered, and fire tenders were to be kept on alert for any emergency.

CM, Yogi Adityanath, stated that "strict action should be taken against anti-social elements". He also instructed to keep a "special eye on suspicious individuals".

CM Yogi further emphasised on constant coordination between the police, administration, and municipal corporation. He also gave instructions to maintain "smooth traffic, uninterrupted power supply, and proper sanitation."

He also said that "continuous campaigns against criminals and mafia elements should continue, and no dangling power lines should be found anywhere."

CM Yogi further ensured that the "festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, which is the top responsibility of all officers."

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Highlighting that the festival represents both Dharma and Artha in India's eternal Hindu tradition, CM Yogi noted that it also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari and expressed hope for Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

In a post on X, UP CMO wrote, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Dhanteras and wished for their happiness and prosperity. The Chief Minister said that Dhanteras, in the Purushartha Chatushtaya of India's eternal Hindu religion, symbolises not only Dharma but also Artha. Dhanteras is also the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agencies must boost synergy, share data to nab fugitives abroad: CBI chief

GST rate cuts reaching consumers, reforms widely welcomed: Sitharaman

Govt firmly committed to safeguard rights of pravasi community: Kerala CM

ACME Solar commissions first phase of 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

New chief priest appointed for Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentUP PolicesecurityDiwali

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story