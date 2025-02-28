Badrinath avalanche: 41 workers still trapped, 16 rescued in ongoing effort

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

An avalanche near Badrinath trapped 41 workers, with 16 rescued so far. The Indian Army is leading rescue efforts despite heavy snowfall and challenging conditions

Avalanche
Indian army personnel during a rescue effort following an avalanche that struck a camp near Mana village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST
A massive avalanche struck Badrinath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, trapping 57 workers engaged in snow-clearing operations to support army movement. Rescue teams have saved at least 16 workers, while 41 remain trapped after the avalanche hit a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp near Mana village.
 
The workers are employed by a private agency contracted by the BRO. District magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed the situation, stating that no casualties have been reported so far. News agency ANI quoted Tiwari as saying, “Clear communication is not able to be established as no satellite phones are available there.”
 
The Indian Army’s Central Command released images of the rescue efforts. In a post on X, it said, “An avalanche struck a GREF camp near Mana village in the Garhwal sector. A number of labourers are feared to be trapped. The Indian Army’s IBEX Brigade swiftly launched rescue operations despite continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches. So far, 10 personnel hav been rescued and are being provided medical aid by the army. Additional troops and equipment are being staged forward to the location.”  Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the location, around 300 km from Dehradun. However, heavy snowfall and unfavourable weather conditions have hindered the ongoing rescue efforts.   
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Dhami to assess the situation regarding those trapped after the glacier burst. He emphasised that the government's top priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of all affected individuals.  

Alerts issued on Thursday  

Authorities were on high alert due to predictions of severe weather. The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh had issued an avalanche warning at 5 pm on Thursday, advising caution for areas above 2,400 m in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.  
 
Additionally, the Meteorological Office in Dehradun had forecasted isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall for areas above 3,500 m on Friday morning. In response, the State Emergency Operations Centre had preemptively alerted district authorities to take necessary precautions.
  In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Sad news was received about many workers being buried under avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for the safety of all the labour brothers."
 

Avalanches in India in 2024

1. Avalanche in Gulmarg, Kashmir

On February 22, 2024, an avalanche struck the Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg, Kashmir, trapping a group of six Russian skiers and their local guide. One Russian skier lost their life, while the others were rescued safely. The incident took place during the Khelo India Winter Games.
 
2. Avalanches in Himachal Pradesh
On March 2, 2024, heavy snowfall and rainfall triggered six avalanches across various areas in Himachal Pradesh, causing population displacement and infrastructure damage. At least 81 people were rescued in the Spiti Valley, with significant damage reported.
  (With agency inputs)  
First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

