Home / India News / Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: 20 best messages, wishes to share

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: 20 best messages, wishes to share

On this auspicious occasion of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, people are sharing their best wishes with their loved ones. Here are the 20 best wishes and messages to share

Photo: PTI
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

It is an auspicious moment for Hindus witnessing the Pran Pratistha of Lord Shri Ram. The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir took place today, January 22. 

On this occasion, the central government offices across the country will remain closed for half-day on Monday to allow its employees to observe the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


During this auspicious occasion, many people will share best wishes with their friends and family through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: 20 best wishes you can share
Here are the 20 best wishes to share with your friends and family:

  1. "May the divine blessings of Lord Ram shower upon you and your loved ones on this momentous occasion. Jai Shri Ram!"
  2. "May the grand doors of the Ram Mandir open with love, hope, and unity for all. Wishing you a joyous celebration of the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir."
  3. "May the spirit of the Ram Mandir bring peace and harmony to our nation. Jai Shri Ram!"
  4. "Sending you warm wishes on this historic occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. May this day mark a new era of spiritual enlightenment and prosperity."
  5. "May the divine light of the Ram Mandir guide us all on the path of righteousness. Jai Shri Ram!"
  6. "May the teachings of Lord Ram inspire us to live with compassion and truth. Jai Shri Ram!"
  7. "Let us celebrate the opening of the Ram Mandir with love and joy. Jai Shri Ram!"
  8. "May the Ram Mandir be a symbol of hope and unity for all. Jai Shri Ram!"
  9. "May this day bless us all with prosperity and joy. Jai Shri Ram!"
  10. "Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion. Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. This is a historic day for us all. Let’s pray to Lord Ram for his divine blessings upon all humanity."
  11. "May the blessings of Lord Ram always be with you. Jai Shri Ram!"
  12. "Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ram Janmabhoomi day! Jai Shri Ram!"
  13. "May the great doors of the Ram Mandir open with hope, love, and unity for all. Jai Shri Ram!"
  14. "May the divine presence of Lord Ram shower blessings on us. Jai Shri Ram!"
  15. “As Ayodhya Ram Mandir is inaugurated today, may it become a symbol of unity, harmony, and spirituality. Happy and blessed times ahead. #JaiShriRam”
  16. "May Lord Ram’s heavenly spirit bring you joy and wealth in your life. Jai Shri Ram!"
  17. "May the spirit of the Ram Mandir bring peace and harmony to our nation. Jai Shri Ram!"
  18. "May the divine light of the Ram Mandir guide us all on the path of righteousness. Jai Shri Ram!"
  19. "May the teachings of Lord Ram inspire us to live with compassion and truth. Jai Shri Ram!"
  20. "May the Ram Mandir be a symbol of hope and unity for all. Jai Shri Ram!"

Also Read

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Ram mandir: What is 'Abhijit muhurat' which will last only 84 seconds?

Ram Mandir LIVE: PM Modi breaks 11-day fast after pran pratishtha ceremony

BJP moves SC against Tamil Nadu on banning 'pran pratishtha' telecast

Ajit Pawar should have questioned govt over Maratha quota delay: Jarange

India registers 203 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload at 2,034

SC adjourns hearing on bail plea of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to Feb 27

First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha'

Ram Temple consecration ceremony at Ayodhya extraordinary moment: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AyodhyaRam templeLord RamToday NewsHinduism

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story