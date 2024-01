After Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the "pran pratishtha" of Lord Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram temple, the first look of the 51-inch idol was revealed to the world.

The idol has been sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj , portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old. The idol was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, and royalty at the finest, the Trust authorities said.

Earlier in the day, Yogiraj said that he considered himself the "luckiest person on the earth now".

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world...," Arun Yogiraj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम लला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का अलौकिक क्षण हर किसी को भाव-विभोर करने वाला है। इस दिव्य कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनना मेरा परम सौभाग्य है। जय सियाराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024



Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta. The Prime Minister then took 'sankalp' for the consecration ceremony.





After the ceremony, PM Modi will address a gathering and visit Kuber Tila.

