Ayodhya Ram mandir LIVE Updates: Ram temple set for grand opening today
Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha Live: Catch all the latest updates on Ram temple consecration ceremony here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Ram temple pran pratishtha Live on January 22: The Ram mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled to be unveiled today with the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla statue set to take place between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm.
The consecration ceremony is set to take place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIPS, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Das.
Four thousand saints and 2,200 other guests have been invited to the ceremony, according to media reports. Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the event. Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala, who played Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan, will also be given an invitation to the event.
On Thursday, the Central Government declared a half day holiday for central government offices and institutions to enable participation in the festivities. This led to a barrage of circulars from the Maharashtra government to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and stock exchanges on Friday.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will remain open on Monday, reversing its decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple
To commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.
7:29 AM
Ram Mandir LIVE news: Ram Charan leaves for Ayodhya from Hyderabad ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony
Actor Ram Charan leaves for Ayodhya from Hyderabad as on the eve of Ram Temple consecration ceremony. "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there," Ram Charan said.
7:26 AM
Ram mandir news LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya
7:24 AM
Ram mandir news: Artist Saswat Ranjan created a replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple using matchsticks in Puri
7:17 AM
Ram mandir news update: Ayodhya set to welcome Lord Ram, consecration ceremony to begin at 12:20 pm
The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Following the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol, PM Modi will address the gathering at the temple. The pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol will be attended by representatives of major spiritual and religious sects, VVIPs and prominent personalities.
7:00 AM
All eyes on Ayodhya as mega Ram temple inauguration set to take place today
The 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Lalla in the Ayodhya Ram temple temple is scheduled to take place between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm today. The construction of Ram mandir has been overseen by a trust- the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:05 AM IST