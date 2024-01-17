Home / India News / Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE news: Ram Lalla idol to tour temple premises today
Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE news: Ram Lalla idol to tour temple premises today

Artists make a graffiti on the wall of an overbridge ahead of the January 22 Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 11:44 AM IST
An estimated 1 miilion to 1.5 million people were involved in weaving on handlooms in the district to create Vastras for Shree Ram Lalla Viraajman in Ayodhya, According to Pune-based Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust,  the organiser of the campaign 'Do Dhaage Sri Ram Ke Liye', said.

11:44 AM

Ram Mandir news: Ram temple trust receives clothes for Ram Lalla weaved by '1.2 million' handicraftsmen

UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed  over special clothes --woven by "12 lakh handicraftsmen" --for the idol of Ram in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

11:13 AM

Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Odisha BJP urges state to declare Jan 22 as holiday

 BJP's Jaya Narayana Mishra, the leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, has asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to declare January 22 as a public holiday.

10:39 AM

Plea filed in Allahabad HC demanding ban on Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

 
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking a ban on the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonyat Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The petition has been filed by Bhola Das from Ghaziabad. The petition asked for a ban on the ceremony on the basis of Shankaracharya's objections.

10:19 AM

Ayodhya Ram Mandir news: AI-powered CCTV cameras installed in town ahead of ceremony

 
Ten thousand CCTV cameras have been installed in the district of Ayodhya, with some of them powered with AI-technology. Multilingual policemen in plain clothes will be deployed at the venue to provide robust security arrangements for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

10:11 AM

Ayodhya Ram temple update: PM Modi shares shlok by Lata Mangeshkar ahead of Ram Temple event

PM Modi today said that the country will miss the beloved legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. PM Modi took to social media platform X to state "As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi."
First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

