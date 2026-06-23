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Ayodhya Ram temple donation case: SIT submits preliminary report to UP govt

The preliminary report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad

Ram Mandir, Ram Temple
The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 13 constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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The Special Investigation Team probing allegations of embezzlement of donations given to the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said.

The preliminary report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

They said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe is still underway and further facts are being gathered.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 13 constituted the SIT on a request from the temple trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Ayodhya caseRam templeAyodhyaDonation

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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