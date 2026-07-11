Ayodhya Ram temple donation 'theft' a disgrace, says Nripendra Mishra

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra on Saturday said the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya temple was a disgraceful blot (kalank), and everyone felt utterly humiliated because of it.

He expressed confidence, however, that the temple management system would be improved to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

Mishra arrived in Ayodhya on Friday for the first day of the Ram Temple Construction Committee's meeting.

"This (alleged donation theft) is a disgrace, and we all are not just apologetic but feeling humiliated and let down by it," Mishra told reporters ahead of the second day of the committee's meeting.

"This is (now) an issue pertaining to temple management, and the management would surely be improved to guard against a repeat of this (alleged donation theft)," he said. Mishra, who was among the first to raise the demand for the appointment of a temple trust CEO, said a high-level committee has been set up to suggest a suitable name. There are speculations that the trust may be open to appointing a woman CEO, but Mishra didn't comment on it. "You are aware, a (retired) judge is heading the committee for the appointment of a CEO. It will submit its recommendations to the trust, which will take a call on the issue," he said.

After accepting the resignations of temple trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid the donation theft controversy, the trust will meet again on July 22 to decide on the measures to improve the temple management system. Mishra said he had no idea about the (agenda of the) July 22 meet. Before beginning the second day of the Ram Temple Construction Committee's meeting here, Mishra said, "Yesterday, I reviewed the ongoing construction work. The work on the old temple, which is being developed as a memorial, is nearly finished. The only thing remaining is the arrangement for the flame that will burn 24x7.