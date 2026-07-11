Govt plans common rules for messaging apps after WhatsApp username row

The Centre is considering introducing uniform standards for messaging platforms operating in India following the controversy over WhatsApp's proposed username feature, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is exploring a common regulatory framework that would apply across messaging services, instead of taking platform-specific decisions, the report added, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The move follows the government's decision to oppose WhatsApp's plan to introduce usernames that would allow users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. The government has argued that the feature could make it easier for fraudsters to impersonate users, facilitate digital arrest scams and phishing attempts, and complicate law enforcement investigations.

According to the report, the government now wants a uniform approach for all messaging platforms. Centre is looking at bringing in common standards for messaging platforms so there is legal backing for such decisions. “It cannot be that the govt stops one platform from rolling out a feature while allowing others to continue offering the same thing. The rules have to be uniform for everyone," an official familiar with the matter was quoted as saying. The official added that the government would consult all major messaging platforms before taking a final decision. Govt issues notice to WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal

The IT ministry has issued notices to WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal seeking details on how their username features address concerns related to fraud and impersonation. Government sources said replies from WhatsApp and Telegram have now been received and are being examined. The contents of the responses have not been made public, and neither company has officially commented on the matter. Earlier, the Centre had asked WhatsApp to defer the rollout of its username feature in India until consultations with the government are completed. WhatsApp subsequently assured the government that it would not launch the feature in the country until the discussions conclude.