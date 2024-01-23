'Ayodhya returns to Treta Yug': Ram mandir chief priest amid rush at temple

Also Read: Ram mandir: Ambani family donates Rs 2.51 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Massive rush of devotees at Ayodhya Ram temple The temple opened its doors to the public this morning after the "pran pratishtha" of Lord Ram's idol on Monday. Both locals and visitors gathered near the main gateway along the Ram Path leading to the temple complex late on Monday night, hoping to gain early access the next morning.
The 'Bhakti Path' leading up to the temple is seeing an unprecedented crowd. The police are managing it by putting up barricades and ropes.
The Ayodhya administration reported that several lakh people had arrived in the city, a number that officials had not anticipated. Almost the entire 13-kilometre RamPath is packed with people.
To prevent unforeseen incidents, an extra force has been deployed at Ram Path, which includes the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and civil police.
