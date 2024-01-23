Mira Road clash: One held for provoking people; govt says 'zero tolerance'

Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) and SRPF have been deployed in the area.

#WATCH | Heave security deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, RAF (Rapid Action Force), MSF (Maharashtra Security Force) and SRPF have been deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/CaNkjZ7uIT

"Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and Mira Bhayander police have sought two days of custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Monday, it was reported that a dispute broke out between two communities at Mira Road's Naya Nagar area near Mumbai in Maharashtra.

According to police, the incident occurred at 11 pm on Sunday. Videos of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale told news agency ANI, "The conflict between the two communities broke out at around 11 pm on Sunday when some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai."

"Shortly after, an argument broke out between the Hindu community and some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," he said.

A total of 13 people have been arrested, and other suspects are being identified on the directions of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said that he took detailed information about what had occurred in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender. "Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far, and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved too."

"There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Shrikant Pathak, DCP Mira Bhayandar, said, "We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only...I appeal to everybody to maintain peace...The police have taken timely action..."