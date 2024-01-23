Ram mandir: Ambani family donates Rs 2.51 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

The donation announcement came shortly after the Ambani family visited the temple on the historic occasion of Ram temple's "pran pratishtha."

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his family members, made a donation of Rs 2.51 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction and management of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

The donation announcement came shortly after the Ambani family visited the temple on the historic occasion of Ram temple's "pran pratishtha." The ritual ceremony was performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 12:20 pm onwards.





READ: Ram temple consecration will be etched in our memories for years: PM Modi Mukesh Ambani was in Ayodhya along with his wife Neeta Ambani, daughter Isha, son-in-law Anand Piramal, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

"Lord Ram is arriving today, and January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country," Mukesh Ambani said ahead of his Ram temple visit.

"This day will be written in the pages of history, and we are delighted to be here," said Akash, Reliance Jio's chairman.

The RIL chairman has made donations to various temples in the past as well, with the most recent being a Rs 5 crore donation to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee in October of last year.





READ: Heavy rush outside Ram Temple, devotees throng main gate to offer prayers In February 2023, he and his son Akash visited Gujarat's Somnath temple and contributed Rs 1.51 crore to its trust.

Ambani also made the highest-ever donation by a single devotee of Rs 1.5 crore at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna temple in Kerala in September 2022.