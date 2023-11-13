Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Deepawali festival in Ayodhya Ayodhya began the Deepotav festival with the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in 2017. The government lit up around 51,000 diyas in 2017, and then 4.10 lakh diyas in 2019.
The number then every year goes up with over 6 lakh diyas in 2020, and 9 lakh diyas illuminated in 2021.
In 2022, over 17 lakh diyas were lit up across the Ram ki Pairi ghats. However, that year Guinness Book of World Records considered only those diyas which remained lit up for at least five minutes, hence the record was set at 15,76,955 diyas.
Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on Social Media platform X Akhilesh Yadav shared a post on X mentioning how people carry oil from lamps. He wrote, " Poverty amidst divinity… Where poverty forces one to carry oil from lamps, the light of celebration becomes dim.
Our only wish is that such a festival comes in which not only the ghat but also the house of every poor gets illuminated." The former CM shared the post in Hindi.
Akhilesh attached a video with the above tweet, where some children could be seen collecting oils from the used diyas at a ghat decorated for festivals.
