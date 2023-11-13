Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

Polling stations in remote villages with 35-50 voters will be able to cast their votes for the Rajasthan state Assembly elections 2023 without travelling through harsh conditions

BS Web Team New Delhi
An elderly woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta announced that polling stations will be set up in remote villages to ensure people are able to cast their votes from their own village in the upcoming state Assembly polls 2023, according to a report by PTI.

The Election Commission, in its commitment to accessible and inclusive voting, has made special arrangements, particularly in challenging locations such as hilly, remote, and sparsely populated areas. This is especially important for the state of Rajasthan, which has many regions as such due to harsh climatic conditions influenced by the Thar Desert and the Aravalli Range.

Situated at an altitude of 4,921 feet in the Sirohi district, Shergaon's voters previously needed to travel to Utraj village for polling. To overcome the geographic challenges, a dedicated polling station has been established with the assistance of forest guards, who will trek approximately 18 kilometres through dense forests to reach the location. This will allow residents of Shergaon in the Abu-Pindwara Assembly constituency to vote in their own village for the first time.

In Barmer Ka Paar village, near the international border, a polling station has been set up for 35 voters, and a similar initiative is underway in Manjholi village, accommodating 49 voters. Kantal Ka Paar village is also witnessing the establishment of a polling centre for 50 voters, improving accessibility for the local population.

In Jaisalmer's Mainau polling station, housing only 50 voters, a temporary booth will be set up in a tent on voting day. Furthermore, a new polling station at Kali Teer in the Baseri Assembly constituency of Dholpur district, catering to 682 voters, will eliminate the need for residents to travel 7.5 km to the previous polling station.

These efforts by the State Election Commission in Rajasthan make the democratic process more accessible in one of the largest states in India. The Rajasthan State Assembly elections will be conducted on November 25. The votes for Rajasthan and four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be counted on December 3.
 

Topics :Rajasthan AssemblyRajasthan governmentrajasthanState assembly pollsstate electionsAssembly pollsAssembly electionsElection CommissionElection newsElections in IndiaIndian electionsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

