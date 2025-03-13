Ayushman Bharat scheme expands to Delhi, millions to get Rs 5 lakh cover

The Delhi government is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority (NHA) on March 18 to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), reported news agency PTI.

With this move, Delhi will become the 35th state/UT to adopt the flagship healthcare scheme. This leaves West Bengal as the only state yet to implement AB-PMJAY.

"The MoU will be signed on March 18 in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Five families will receive their AB-PMJAY cards, officially making them beneficiaries of the scheme," PTI reported citing sources.

BJP's key election promise

The implementation of AB-PMJAY was a major election promise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had refused to implement the scheme, opting instead for its own healthcare initiative.

Following the BJP’s landslide victory on February 5, which brought the party back to power in Delhi after 26 years, the new administration swiftly moved to fulfill its campaign commitment to provide cashless healthcare benefits to citizens.

What is AB-PMJAY?

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme. It provides Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary hospital care to nearly 550 million beneficiaries from 123.7 million economically weaker families, covering the bottom 40 per cent of India’s population.

On October 29, 2024, the central government expanded AB-PMJAY to include senior citizens aged 70 and above, providing them with free treatment benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per year, regardless of their socio-economic background.

Also Read

Who is eligible and what’s covered?

- All families identified as economically vulnerable (based on SECC 2011 data) are eligible.

- Senior citizens above 70 years get automatic coverage.

- The scheme covers 1,500+ medical procedures, including cardiac surgeries, knee and hip replacements, cancer treatments, and chronic illness care.

- Cashless and paperless treatment available at empanelled hospitals across the country.

How beneficiaries can avail the scheme

- Eligible individuals can check their status and apply via the Ayushman Bharat portal or at designated enrollment centers.

- Once enrolled, beneficiaries receive an e-card, enabling cashless treatment at network hospitals.

- Empanelled hospitals include both government and private healthcare institutions.

(With agency inputs)