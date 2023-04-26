Home / India News / Badal will be remembered strengthening Indian democracy: Arunachal CM

Badal will be remembered strengthening Indian democracy: Arunachal CM

Badal, a five-time chief minister and Akali Dal patriarch died at a hospital in Mohali on Tuesday at the age of 95

Itanagar
Badal will be remembered strengthening Indian democracy: Arunachal CM

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, saying he will be remembered for his immense contribution to strengthening Indian democracy.

Badal, a five-time chief minister and Akali Dal patriarch died at a hospital in Mohali on Tuesday at the age of 95.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, Deeply grieved at the demise of former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal ji.

A veteran of Indian politics and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch, he will always be remembered for his colossal contributions to strengthening Indian democracy and the spirit of federalism, Khandu said.

The central government has already announced two days of state mourning on April 26 and 27 across the country as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.

Also Read

Today's India not of 1962, but of Modi and Shah: Arunachal CM Khandu

Growth of order villages resulting in signs of reverse migration: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh govt chalking out plan to empower all villages: CM

Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe

Assam-Arunachal border row: Chief Ministers' level meeting held in Guwahati

Sour note: Music labels press pause on reality TV song-and-dance routine

Leave questions raised in same sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre

Bournvita row: NCPCR asks health drink brand to remove 'misleading' ads

Supply side problems adding to inflation, govt monitoring continuously: FM

India unlikely to look at Russia as secure friend: Congressman Ro Khanna

Topics :Prakash Singh BadalArunachal Pradesh

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story