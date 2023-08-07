Home / India News / Baghel writes to PM Modi over irregular train operations in Chhattisgarh

Baghel writes to PM Modi over irregular train operations in Chhattisgarh

The chief minister further said that he had written to the railway minister in the past for smooth operation of passenger trains, but the situation has not improved

Press Trust of India Raipur
Apart from the cancellations, commuters are also inconvenienced due to train delays, he said

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the problems faced by people due to irregular operations of passenger trains in the state, an official said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the public relations department, the chief minister in his letter said the Railways had cancelled several trains without any prior intimation and passengers have not been informed how long these trains will remain cancelled.

Apart from the cancellations, commuters are also inconvenienced due to train delays, he said.

The chief minister further said that he had written to the railway minister in the past for smooth operation of passenger trains, but the situation has not improved.

"Students, pilgrims, patients, businessmen, labourers among other commuters are severely inconvenienced due to irregular operation of trains. There is anger among the people of the state, and the credibility of the state government and the Railways is being questioned," Baghel wrote.

Due to the geographical conditions in Chhattisgarh, the density of trains is less than the national average, he said, adding that trains are the only accessible mode of transport for people living in remote areas.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Chhattisgarh liquor scam case: ED should arrest CM Baghel, says AAP

Chhattisgarh tribal leader joins Congress, says tough decision to quit BJP

If Cong wins, Bhupesh Baghel will be 1st in line for CM post: TS Singh Deo

Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, urges to announce Census schedule soon

Demolition exercise in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh halted on HC orders

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Gehlot govt suspends Jaipur mayor after husband arrested in bribery case

Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on bail plea of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah

Centre working on digital registry for organ donation to streamline process

Topics :Narendra ModiBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarhtrain

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story