Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on bail plea of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah

Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on bail plea of Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah

In his appeal assailing the trial court order rejecting his bail application, the appellant said he has been in custody for four years and the trial would take a long time to conclude

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Senior advocate Colin Golsalves sought bail on behalf of the appellant on the ground that "it was a no material case"

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah seeking bail in a terror funding case.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal issued notice to the NIA on an appeal filed by the accused against a trial court order refusing to grant him bail. It allowed time to the agency to place on record the relevant documents

Senior advocate Colin Golsalves sought bail on behalf of the appellant on the ground that "it was a no material case".

In his appeal assailing the trial court order rejecting his bail application, the appellant said he has been in custody for four years and the trial would take a long time to conclude.

"The impugned order of the Learned Additional Sessions Judge is contrary to law weight of evidence and probabilities of the case. The appellant has been languishing in jail in the present case for four years, with over 400 witnesses to be examined and only 15 witnesses having been examined till date in over four years," the appeal said.

The counsel for the NIA said he would file the relevant material before the bench.

In 2017, the NIA had registered a case against 12 persons for alleged conspiracy to raise and collect funds for causing disruption by way of pelting stones, damaging public property and conspiring to wage war against the government of India.

Shah was arrested in the matter on June 4, 2019.

In March 2022, the trial court framed charges against the appellant under Sections 120B, 121, 121A IPC, 13 UAPA read with 120B IPC, 15 UAPA r/w 120B IPC, and Sections 17, 18, 20 UAPA for allegedly conspiracy to raise and collect funds for causing disruption and conspiring to wage war against the government of India.

It had rejected the appellant's bail plea on July 7.

The matter would be heard next on September 12.

Also Read

NIA to probe protest, vandalism attempt at Indian High Commission in London

Priced at Rs 4,950 per 10 gm, Kashmir saffron outshining silver varq

NIA raids 9 locations Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in Kerala train fire case

Blast cases: NIA raids 60 locations in South India on Wednesday morning

Targeted killing of minorities: NIA raids multiple locations in J-K

Centre working on digital registry for organ donation to streamline process

796 buses remain off roads as strike by drivers continues in Mumbai

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones revealed

National Handloom Day 2023:All you need to know about India's rich heritage

AIIMS Delhi: Fire breaks out near emergency ward, all patients evacuated

Topics :Delhi High CourtNational Investigation Agency NIAseparatist leaders

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story