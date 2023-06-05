Balasore train accident: Railway Board orders week-long safety drive



The board has asked zonal railways, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, and Konkan Railway to complete and share the results of the drive by June 14. Days after the Balasore train accident that killed 275 people and injured around 1,000, the ministry of railways has ordered zonal railways and its undertakings to conduct a week-long safety drive with special emphasis on locking, interlocking, and signaling arrangements, senior officials told Business Standard.



There are also concerns that have been raised over access to the relay room on the station premises, and whether protocol was properly followed in data logging. The accident took place due to suspected interference with the interlocking system or a possible signaling error. These assets will be thoroughly inspected over the next week by zones.



“All relay rooms in stations should be checked and ensured for proper working of double locking arrangement,” the order, sent by the board to zones, read. “It should also be checked and ensured that there is data logging and generation of SMS alerts for opening/closing of doors of these rooms.” Relay rooms, or control rooms, are places where the systems used in large and busy stations that have to handle high volumes of train movements are placed.