Who is the Indian-origin billionaire Balvinder Singh jailed in Dubai?

Dubai-based Indian businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, also known as ‘Abu Sabah’, has been sentenced to five years in prison by Dubai’s Fourth Criminal Court on charges of money laundering through a criminal network, according to a report by the Gulf News.

According to the news report, Dubai’s court also imposed a fine of AED 500,000 (approximately ₹1.14 crore) and ordered the confiscation of AED 150 million (about ₹344 crore) linked to the crime. After completing his prison term, Sahni will be deported from the UAE.

Who is Balvinder Singh Sahni?

Sahni is a well-known businessman among Dubai’s business elites. He is the founder of a real estate and property management company, RSG Group. The company operates in the UAE, India, the US, and other countries.

In 2016, Saini made headlines when he purchased the car number plate ‘D5’ for AED 33 million (about $9 million at the time). The deal was one of the most expensive car plates ever sold.

Known for his fancy lifestyle, Sahni frequently appeared in the news for his luxury cars, expensive real estate investments, and charity events.

Criminal network using shell companies

Initially, the case began at Bur Dubai Police Station, and then later it was transferred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024.

Gulf News mentioned that the first court hearing in the case took place on January 9, 2025. The findings revealed that Sahni, along with 32 others, including his son, was involved in a large-scale money laundering operation in the country.

According to court documents, the group ran a criminal network using shell companies, fake partnerships, and forged invoices to move money illegally. However, these activities were carried out not only in the UAE but also involved international financial transactions.

The network used complex techniques to mislead the illegal origin of their funds. As part of the investigations, the authorities have seized the electronic devices, documents, mobile phones, and financial data. The court ruled that AED 150 million was money made through illegal means and ordered it to be confiscated.

Multiple defendants

According to the report, the case involved a total of 33 defendants. Some of them appeared in court, while others were tried in absentia. In addition to Sahni’s five-year sentence, several other individuals were sentenced to one year in jail and fined AED 200,000 each. Three companies found guilty in the case were each fined AED 50 million and ordered to surrender any criminal assets they controlled.