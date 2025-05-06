Home / India News / 14 killed due to rain in Gujarat, thunderstorms expected for next few days

14 killed due to rain in Gujarat, thunderstorms expected for next few days

Officials said strong winds uprooted trees, hoardings, and pillars, and parts of houses collapsed in several districts, leaving many injured

Rains
As many as 168 out of 253 talukas in the state received unseasonal rains in the last 24 hours. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 14 persons have died in rain-related incidents as thunderstorms, along with strong winds and dust storms, battered several parts of Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph across the state for the next few days.

As many as 168 out of 253 talukas in the state received unseasonal rains in the last 24 hours, with Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana and Vadodara districts getting 25 to 40 mm rains, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its update.

Officials said strong winds uprooted trees, hoardings, and pillars, and parts of houses collapsed in several districts, leaving many injured. 

According to the SEOC, thirteen persons died in rain-related incidents such as lightning, electrocution, and collapse of trees, houses and hoardings in Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Dahod, Aravalli and Vadodara districts of Gujarat on Monday, and one person died in lightning strike in Ahmedabad's Viramgam on Sunday.

Four deaths were reported in Kheda district, three in Vadodara, two each in Ahmedabad, Dahod and Aravalli, and one in Anand district, it stated.

Also Read

Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet citizens on Gujarat, Maharashtra formation day

Premium

Datanomics: 65 years on, Gujarat leads Maharashtra in key economic metrics

Demolition near Somnath: Compound wall should be 5-6 ft, SC to Gujarat govt

USFDA issues 6 observations to Zydus' Gujarat API unit after inspection

Over 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained during Gujarat crackdown

Four persons died as trees fell on them, while two were killed after coming under hoardings. Two died due to electrocution, three due to lightning, and three others after parts of houses fell on them, the SEOC said.

More than a dozen huts were destroyed in a fire as strong winds caused it to spread rapidly at Limkheda in Dahod district, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph across many parts of the state over the next few days.

Isolated parts of Banaskantha, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Aravalli and Anand districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days, it said.

Daytime temperatures dropped in parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal showers.

Temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the next few days, the IMD said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Authorities in Jammu review plan to enhance facilities for Amarnath Yatra

UP govt okays plan to buy 1,500 MW power via bidding from thermal plant

Kharge writes to Modi, demands all-party meet before caste census

Centre in SC opposes Kerala's stand to withdraw plea against governor

ED files case in Gujarat over alleged irregularities in Waqf property

Topics :GujaratRainfallHeavy rain and thunderstorm

First Published: May 06 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story