Authorities in Jammu review plan to enhance facilities for Amarnath Yatra

Authorities in Jammu have reviewed a development plan to enhance civic amenities for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Tuesday.

The review focused on improving infrastructure and sanitation to ensure a smooth experience for thousands of devotees expected to participate in the annual pilgrimage to the revered 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

The 38-day yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave the Jammu base camp on July 2.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, chaired a meeting to review the development plan for augmentation of civic amenities and renovation work for the yatra en route Jammu division, an official spokesperson said.

He said the meeting, attended by senior officers of various departments here on Monday, discussed the execution of the identified works according to the approved work plan.

The divisional commissioner directed the district administrations and concerned heads of departments to float tenders for the work at the earliest, the spokesperson said.

He said the district-wise work approved included repair, renovation and augmentation of basic amenities such as power, water, and toilet facilities at the various lodgement centres in the districts en route the annual holy pilgrimage from Kathua to Banihal in Ramban district.

The senior official directed the power department to start work for providing electricity supply to the lodgement centres and Yatra camps at Lakhanpur Kathua, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu and in Chanderkote Ramban and illumination work.

He asked the Jammu Municipal Corporation and the deputy commissioner to start the process for tenders of works at the yatra camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu.

The health department was asked to stock medical supplies and keep ambulances ready at yatra camps and lodgement centres, the spokesperson said.

He said the Public Works Department was asked to look after the installation of waterproof hangers and temporary sheds at the yatra camp in Bhagwati Nagar. The deputy commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ramban were asked to monitor the progress of work for its quality execution and timely completion, the spokesperson said.