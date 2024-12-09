Bangladesh needs India's support to come out of economic strain: Majumdar

West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlighted the need to stop atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and prevent violence incitement on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar also stressed that Bangladesh requires India's support to overcome its economic challenges.

"For the development of Bangladesh, the situation in the country should improve. The atrocities which are being committed against the Hindus in Bangladesh should be stopped...Some people are trying to incite violence in Bangladesh...Bangladesh needs the support of India to come out of the economic strain.," he said.

Meanwhile, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday. He held talks with Bangladesh counterpart Md Jashim Uddin at the State Guest House Padma. Misri is also expected to meet the Chief Advisor to the interim government Muhammad Yunus later in the day.

The discussions are expected to cover a broad range of issues between the two nations, including recent reports of increased violence against minorities and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Reports of attacks on minority groups persist in Bangladesh. On December 6, another Hindu temple, the Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir in Dhor village on the outskirts of Dhaka, was allegedly set on fire.

The temple's supervisor, Babul Ghosh, filed a complaint against unknown individuals for the destruction of his ancestral temple. Ghosh stated that the attackers poured petrol on the idols and fled upon hearing his footsteps, suggesting that the assault had ulterior motives beyond vandalism.

Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das remains in custody on charges of sedition following his arrest on November 25. The Ministry of External Affairs has urged the Bangladesh interim government to ensure his trial is fair and that his legal rights are respected. A Bangladesh court has scheduled January 2, 2025, for the next hearing in his case.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's reported statement 'willing to lead INDIA alliance' said, "It does not matter whether Mamata Banerjee leads the alliance or not...West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already ruined the state and if they (Indian alliance leaders) want to ruin the country then she should lead the alliance.