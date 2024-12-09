Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Reform, Perform, Transform' mantra visible in every sector: PM Modi

He said the priority of the post-independence governments was neither the development of the country nor the heritage and Rajasthan has suffered the loss due to this

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
Modi said the youth power is taking the ancient tradition of India forward. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the development following the mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' is visible in every sector.

Addressing the Rising Rajasthan Summit here, Modi said today every expert and investor in the world is very excited about India.

He said that having a large manufacturing base in India is important as the world needs an economy that continues to function strongly even during the biggest crisis.

"Today the world needs an economy that continues to function strongly even during the biggest crisis. It should not be disrupted. For this, it is very important to have a large 'manufacturing base' in India," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India has shown how the democratisation of digital technology is benefiting every sector and every class. "India is showing the world the real power of 'democracy, demography and data'," he said.

Modi said the youth power is taking the ancient tradition of India forward.

PM Modi said that our government is working on the mantra of development as well as heritage, and Rajasthan is getting huge benefits from it.

He said the priority of the post-independence governments was neither the development of the country nor the heritage and Rajasthan has suffered the loss due to this.

He said that Rajasthan is not only rising but is also reliable. Rajasthan is also receptive and knows how to refine itself with time.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

