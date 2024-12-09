Delhi schools bomb threat LIVE: Over 40 school receive bomb threats, nothing suspicious found

The AAP accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to ensure safety of city residents, expressing its concern over the bomb threats received by several schools in Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X that Delhi never witnessed such poor condition of law and order and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah answer the people of the city. Around 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat mail Monday morning with the sender demanding $30,000, a police official said. The threat was sent in a single e-mail marked to the city's prominent schools including DPS RK Puram; GD Goenka, Paschim Vihar; The British School, Chanakyapuri; The Mother's International, Aurobindo Marg; Modern School, Mandi House; DPS Vasant Kunj; Delhi Police Public School, Safdarjung; DPS East of Kailash and Salwan Public Schools.

Most schools that received the threat suspended their classes and sent students back home as officials said.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they received the first alerts about the bomb threats from DPS RK Puram (7.06 am) and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar (6.15 am).

He said bomb detection teams, fire officials, local police and dog squads responded immediately and conducted searches at the schools.

Nothing suspicious has been found yet, a police official said around 9.30 am.

He said said further operations are underway.

Sources said the email was delivered on the schools' id at 11.38 pm Sunday -- when the schools were closed -- from scottielanza@gmail.com.

"I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate," the email read.