Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visit to India begins; Key discussion points

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh is set to begin a two-day state visit to India starting today. This visit holds significance as the first bilateral state visit by a foreign leader since India’s new government took office after the Lok Sabha elections. The visit aims to strengthen and expand the ties between Bangladesh and India, enhancing cooperation across various sectors, LiveMint reported.

Sheikh Hasina was one of seven prominent leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina key events and meetings

During her visit, Prime Minister Hasina will engage in bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi, PTI reported. She will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Additionally, there will be a courtesy call from the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar.

A meeting between Hasina and Modi is scheduled for June 22 at Hyderabad House, where extensive discussions will take place. Both leaders are expected to solidify numerous agreements aimed at cooperation in various sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will pay a state visit to India on June 21 and 22." The MEA highlighted that this is the first incoming bilateral state visit since the formation of India’s new government following the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

The MEA statement also noted that apart from bilateral consultations with Modi, Hasina will call on President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar. “The talks between the two prime ministers are expected to focus on elevating the bilateral relationship to new heights,” PTI said citing sources.

Major projects and initiatives to be discussed

Discussions are likely to include finalising the inauguration of the Feni Moitree Bridge for public transport and the commissioning of the second unit of the Rampal Maitree power plant, symbolising the enhanced connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

Additionally, the Maitri Setu bridge in South Tripura district is expected to commence passenger movement by September this year, the newspaper report claimed.

Bangladesh remains a vital partner for India under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The cooperation between the two countries spans areas such as security, trade, commerce, energy, connectivity, science and technology, defence, and maritime affairs.

In 2021, S Jaishankar emphasised that Bangladesh is not only a crucial part of India’s "Neighbourhood First" policy but also pivotal to New Delhi’s “Act East policy,” which aims to strengthen ties between India and Southeast Asia.

Key achievements in the connectivity sector include the inauguration of the Maitri Setu bridge over the Feni River in Tripura and the launch of the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link.



