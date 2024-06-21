Home / India News / 14 cops hurt as people throw stones seeking custody of murder accused

14 cops hurt as people throw stones seeking custody of murder accused

A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered at Chinchkheda Shivar village in Jamner on the night of June 11

crime against women rape assault
The heinous crime led to widespread anger. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 14 police personnel were injured after a group of persons allegedly pelted them with stones demanding the custody of a man, who was arrested for sexually assaulting and killing a six-year-old girl at Jamner in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Friday.

The incident of stone-pelting occurred around 9.30 pm on Thursday outside the Jamner police station, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered at Chinchkheda Shivar village in Jamner on the night of June 11. The accused person had fled away from the spot taking advantage of darkness," an official said.

"The police had launched a search for the accused, who was finally arrested on Thursday. But after getting information about his arrest, the deceased girl's family members, their relatives and local residents gathered outside the police station demanding that the accused be handed over to them so that they can punish him for the heinous crime," he said. The people started agitating outside the police station. Some time later, they learnt that the police shifted the accused person to a safer place. This angered the crowd and some of them started hurling stones at the police station, he added.

"A few members of the group even attacked the police and damaged the public property by indulging in arson," the police official said. At least 14 police personnel, including an inspector, were injured in the incident, he said. The police used force to disperse the crowd, he said, adding that police personnel were deployed in large numbers after the incident.

Also Read

LS polls: Jalgaon MP Unmesh Patil joins Sena (UBT) after BJP denied ticket

Russia feared to be 'inspecting' US spy satellite with new space weapon

Lok Sabha elections: 11 seats in Maharashtra to vote on May 13 in 4th phase

'Bodies of all students who drowned in Russian river being flown to India'

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Who is winning and who is trailing?

Two organ trafficking complaints received, 3 arrests made: Kerala CM

Brutal heatwave: Death toll climbs to 143, actual numbers could be higher

Happy Vat Purnima 2024: Greetings and Quotes to share with loved ones

World embraced practice of yoga due to PM Modi's efforts, says UP CM

International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrations in India and around the world

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra Policesexual assault against womensexual violence against minors

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story