Delhi weather update: Rain and thunderstorms to bring relief from heatwave

Delhi and its neighbouring regions are set to receive relief from the intense heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain, thunderstorms, and dust storms on Friday. According to the weather forecast, the national capital will experience a partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to be around a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius as the minimum, offering some relief from the recent heatwave.

Previously, light rain and thunderstorms on Thursday provided temporary relief from the intense heatwave that has gripped Delhi. The IMD reported that the maximum temperature peaked at 40 degrees Celsius, slightly above the usual for this time of year, while the minimum was 29.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees higher than normal.

The recent heatwave has taken a toll, leading to a surge in heatstroke cases in Delhi and nearby regions. Authorities have been on high alert, with hospitals advised to set up special units to handle such emergencies.

Weather conditions across Northern India



A western disturbance on Thursday significantly affected northern India, which had been battling intense heat waves since June 7. The IMD has forecasted no heatwave conditions over most parts of the country in the coming days.

Monsoon progress has been slower than expected, with central and northwest India likely to see rainfall between June 27 and July 3. The delay in monsoon onset has prolonged the heat spell across northern India, exacerbating the discomfort.

Under the influence of the western disturbance and lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rainfall has been reported in several northern states, including Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Isolated incidents of heavy rainfall and hailstorms have also been observed in certain areas.