Bangladesh to launch 3 infra projects during PM Hasina's India visit

Three projects are namely; Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link

ANI Asia
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Three major infrastructural projects will be launched by Bangladesh with Indian assistance during Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India for the G20 summit in September this year, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) national news agency of Dhaka reported on Tuesday.

Three projects are namely; Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2, 65-kilometre-long Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link, Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link.

The announcement was made by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, who called on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday and held wide-ranging discussions on the India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship.

"Taking Forward All-Encompassing India-Bangladesh Friendship! HC Pranay Verma called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina today at Ganabhaban in Dhaka and held wide-ranging discussions on the India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said on Twitter.

It added, "HC briefed Hon'ble PM on several recent positive developments & highlighted the progress in energy cooperation and development projects. Hon'ble PM conveyed her warm greetings to PM @narendramodi and said that she was looking forward to attending the #G20 Summit in India".

 

Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant-2 and the 65-kilometre Khulna-Mongla Port Railway Link have been implemented under the Indian LoC (Line of Credit) while the Akhaura (Bangladesh) and Agartala (India) Railway Link is under Indian grants, BSS reported.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction over the state of the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

The meeting also discussed the Taka-Rupee exchange system between Bangladesh and India, connectivity, ongoing projects under the Indian LoCs and grants. The Indian High Commissioner mentioned that two types of credit cards one Rupee and the other Taka Card will be issued.

"Both sides will issue these cards so that people of the two countries can use the cards for their payments," BSS quoted Verma as saying.

The Indian envoy also praised PM Hasina's initiatives Vision-2021 and Vision-2041 to turn Bangladesh into a Smart one.

Sheikh Hasina wished India will raise its voice, particularly for the Global South alongside the entire world during the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, BSS reported.

Bangladesh PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PMO Secretary, Mohammad Salahuddin and Indian Deputy High Commissioner Dr Binoy George, were also present during the meeting.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

