Bank holidays in February 2025: Banks to remain closed on these days

February holds great significance as it brings together business events, cultural activities, and festive occasions. Even though it is the shortest month of the year, several Indian states observe bank holidays due to the various events that take place during this period.

This list will provide you with a comprehensive, state-by-state overview of all the bank holidays in February 2025. Knowing when banks will close ahead of time, whether it is for a national holiday, a local holiday, or a celebration like Saraswati Puja, could help you prevent unnecessary problems.

Bank holidays 2025 in February: Insights

Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will be closed for a total of 14 days in the coming month. State-specific regional and national holidays, as well as all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, are included in the list of holidays. These holidays are divided into three categories by the RBI: the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, the Negotiable Instruments Act, and bank account closures. The February 2025 bank holiday schedule has been made public by the

In particular, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26, and 28 as bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Promissory notes and checks are issued in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act. Holidays will prevent transactions with these instruments.

Complete list of bank holidays in February 2025 (India)

• February 2: Banks will remain closed because of the weekly Sunday holiday.

• February 3: On Monday, banks will shut down in Agartala due to the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

• February 8: Banks will remain closed due to the second Saturday.

• February 9: All banks will remain closed on February 9 due to Sunday.

• February 11: Banks in Chennai will remain closed due to Thai Poosam.

• February 12: Banks will stay closed on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti in Shimla.

• February 15: Banks in Imphal will stay closed on the occasion of Loi-Ngai-Ni.

• February 16: Every Indian bank will remain closed due to Sunday.

• February 19: Banks in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur will shut to celebrate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.

• February 20: All the banks in Aizawl and Itanagar will stay closed on the occasion of State Day.

• February 22: All banks nationwide will stay closed on the fourth Saturday.

• February 23: All Indian banks will be closed due to Sunday.

• February 26: Banks in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

• February 28: Banks in Gangtok will stay closed for Losar, a Tibetan New Year festival.