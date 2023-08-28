Bank Holidays September 2023: Banks will remain shut for 16 days, list here

RBI has issued the bank holiday list for the month of September, and there will be 16 holidays, including national and regional holidays. Some states will see their banks closed for festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi next month.

If you are planning to visit the bank next month, make sure you know whether the bank is open in your state or not to avoid last-minute hassle. However, the ATM services and net banking facilities will remain operational throughout the country on all days.

List of holidays Here's the list of holidays and states where banks will remain closed in September month:

Date Holidays State September 6, 2023 Shri Krishna Janmashtami Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar September 7, 2023 Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar September 18, 2023 Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi Karnataka and Telangana September 19, 2023 Ganesh Chaturthi Gujarat, Maharashtra, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Goa September 20, 2023' Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha) Orissa and Goa September 22, 2023 Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Kerala September 23, 2023 Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday Jammu and Srinagar September 25, 2023 Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva Assam September 27, 2023 Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) Jammu and Kerala September 28, 2023 Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat) Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tanil Nadu, Uttara Khand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

Weekends in September

Date Weekoffs September 3, 2023 Sunday September 9, 2023 SecondSaturday September 10, 2023 Sunday September 17, 2023 Sunday September 23, 2023 Fourth Saturday September 24, 2023 Sunday

RBI guidelines say all the private and public sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, apart from Sundays.

Bank holidays are categorised into three sections, including holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Bank's closing of Accounts and Real Time Gross settlement holidays

Exchange Rs 2000 bank notes by Sept 30

Don't forget that the last date to exchange or deposit the Rs 2000 bank notes is September 30. However, RBI states that the notes will remain tender even after the date.

RBI will decide whether they will extend the deadline beyond September 30 after determining how many bank notes are returned to banks.