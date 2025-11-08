Barcode sander logs, track them in real-time: Pawan Kalyan to officials

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday directed officials to barcode every red sander log with the government and track them in real time.

Kalyan, who has forest portfolio with him, visited red sanders warehouses belonging to the forest department at Mangalam village in Tirupati Urban mandal today, and instructed officials that not even a single log should be missing from the time of its seizure to sale. "Set up unique bar coding and live tracking for every red sanders log. Not even a single log should be missing from the time of its seizure to sale," Kalyan was quoted in a press release as saying.