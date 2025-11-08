DTC to expand its EV charging infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is preparing to expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure by establishing charging facilities for heavy commercial vehicles at nine depots across the city, officials said on Saturday.

This initiative aligns with the Delhi government's plan to fully convert the public transport fleet to electric vehicles within the next year and a half.

The DTC has begun setting up the charging infrastructure at the following depots: Rohini Sector 37, Keshopur, Nangloi, Kalkaji, Sukhdev Vihar, Nand Nagri, Ghazipur, and Hasanpur, according to a transport department officer.

The estimated cost for the charging infrastructure at these depots is over Rs 31 crores. It will include 1600 KVA compact substations and 240 KW chargers, which will be capable of charging hundreds of buses and other heavy commercial vehicles, he said.