Be alert but don't panic: Mandaviya after reviewing Covid-19 situation

Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic"

Union Health Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and impressed upon the states to be alert and increase surveillance.

Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic."

It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.

The health minister stressed on holding mock drills in all hospitals once every three months and urged states to ensure preventive measures are taken during the winter season ahead of festivities.

"There should be no laxity in our preparedness. Health is not an area for any politics. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support," Mandaviya said, adding that it was time to work together in a "whole-of-government" approach.

Mandaviya held the review meeting virtually with health ministers and additional chief principal secretaries (Health) of all states and Union Territories. Representatives of Union ministries and departments concerned also attended the meeting.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

