Rs 5-10k fines may be imposed by govt on impounded vehicles in Delhi

The Delhi government is on the verge of formalising a policy for the release of overage vehicles impounded by the Transport Department, in line with Delhi High Court's directives, an official told PTI late Tuesday. The proposed policy closely aligns with the court's guidelines, intended to impose fines of Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 for four-wheelers to facilitate the release of impounded vehicles.

Vehicles parked in public spaces or on roads may be impounded by enforcement teams.

The prospective policy may incorporate a window of 6 to 12 months, allowing individuals to obtain a no-objection certificate from the department to relocate their vehicles outside Delhi if they prefer to avoid scrapping.

Under the proposed policy, vehicle owners must inform the Transport Department when taking an overage car for repairs, necessitating the hiring of a lorry or carriage. Moreover, individuals would be required to provide an undertaking that they will refrain from parking their vehicles in public spaces or using them on public roads.

To enhance transparency, the Delhi government had earlier contemplated making the document submission process for overage vehicles entirely faceless.

Approximately five million vehicles were deregistered between January and October of the previous year, with over 15,000 vehicles impounded to date. The Delhi High Court had urged the city government to formulate a policy for cases where owners assure that these vehicles will not be used in the national capital.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi, with impounding being the consequence for those violating the order. Additionally, a 2014 order from the National Green Tribunal prohibits vehicles older than 15 years from being parked in public places.