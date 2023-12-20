Home / India News / Rs 5-10k fines may be imposed by govt on impounded vehicles in Delhi

Rs 5-10k fines may be imposed by govt on impounded vehicles in Delhi

In line with the High Court's directions, Delhi govt is formalising a policy to fine Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 for four-wheelers to release impounded overage vehicles

Photo: Shutterstock
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government is on the verge of formalising a policy for the release of overage vehicles impounded by the Transport Department, in line with Delhi High Court's directives, an official told PTI late Tuesday. The proposed policy closely aligns with the court's guidelines, intended to impose fines of Rs 5,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 10,000 for four-wheelers to facilitate the release of impounded vehicles.

Vehicles parked in public spaces or on roads may be impounded by enforcement teams.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The prospective policy may incorporate a window of 6 to 12 months, allowing individuals to obtain a no-objection certificate from the department to relocate their vehicles outside Delhi if they prefer to avoid scrapping.

Under the proposed policy, vehicle owners must inform the Transport Department when taking an overage car for repairs, necessitating the hiring of a lorry or carriage. Moreover, individuals would be required to provide an undertaking that they will refrain from parking their vehicles in public spaces or using them on public roads.

To enhance transparency, the Delhi government had earlier contemplated making the document submission process for overage vehicles entirely faceless.

Approximately five million vehicles were deregistered between January and October of the previous year, with over 15,000 vehicles impounded to date. The Delhi High Court had urged the city government to formulate a policy for cases where owners assure that these vehicles will not be used in the national capital.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi, with impounding being the consequence for those violating the order. Additionally, a 2014 order from the National Green Tribunal prohibits vehicles older than 15 years from being parked in public places.

Also Read

Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did

Bajaj Auto zooms 5% to hit new high, tops Rs 5000 on BofA's double-upgrade

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen final: Magnus wins Chess World Cup in tiebreaker

World Cup SF: What happens if SA vs AUS semis gets washed out in Kolkata

Delhi Police tracks down 4 suspects in deepfake case of Rashmika Mandanna

Uttarakhand govt issues advisory to follow Covid prevention guidelines

Central team likely to visit rain-hit districts in south Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Authorities said no to alternate rescue tunnel

Indian Navy rescues injured crew member from hijacked Malta commercial ship

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi governmentvehicles15-yr-old vehiclesold cars in NCRBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story